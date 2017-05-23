Russia presents list of embargoed luxury goods to NK sanctions committee

Russia, for the first time, has presented a list of luxury goods that are banned from being exported to North Korea to a UN sanctions committee, a US broadcaster said Tuesday.



The list includes luxury products mainly related to sports and recreation, said Radio Free Asia, adding that Russia has notified the committee of its decision to limit their direct and indirect export and transportation to the North on May 3, Radio Free Asia said.





Circled in red in the top photo is a glimpse of a luxury yacht that NK News, a website focused on North Korea, reported on June 18, 2013, as belonging to the country`s leader Kim Jong-un. The photo released by the North`s Korean Central News Agency is dated May 28 when Kim toured a military fisheries facility. According to NK News, Kim used the US$7 million yacht for the 10-day tour of the east coast in May. The bottom photo is a Princess 95MY, the model presumably owned by Kim. (Yonhap)

Among the banned products are all kinds of yachts, crystal glassware products, rowboats, canoes, snowmobiles and billiard-related products, according to the broadcaster.Equipment related to gymnastics, athletics, table tennis and swimming, jewelry and all kinds of watches decorated with jewels are also on the list.The UN Security Council adopted Resolution 1718 to punish the North's first nuclear test in 2006, and launched the sanctions committee. The resolution requires all UN member nations to not export luxury goods to the North and submit their lists of embargoed luxury goods to the committee.Russia's notification made China a sole member nation of the stalemated six-party talks on ending North Korea's nuclear ambitions which has yet to submit its embargo list. Other participants are the two Koreas, the United Sates and Japan. (Yonhap)