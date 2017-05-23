[Urgent] 'Unidentified object' traverses border to S. Korea: military

South Korean troops fired warning shots at an "unidentified object" crossing the inter-Korean border from North Korea Tuesday afternoon, the South's military announced.





The military detected the object flying across the Military Demarcation Line southward in the Chorwon area in the eastern province of Gangwon at around 4 p.m., according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff.It added the South's military fired warning shots along with a warning broadcast.The South's military is analyzing what the object was and has beefed up its air defense posture, said the JCS. (Yonhap)