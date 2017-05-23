Tottenham star Son Heung-min gets hero's welcome after record-breaking season

Tottenham Hotspur's star winger Son Heung-min got a hero's welcome here Tuesday after a record-breaking season.



Son arrived home with teammates Kyle Walker, Kevin Wimmer and Ben Davies for a corporate event and later the national team training camp for next month's World Cup qualifier against Qatar.



(Yonhap)

He was greeted by hundreds of Tottenham supporters decked out in team gear at Incheon International Airport.Son couldn't have joined the national team at a better moment.He finished the season with 21 goals in 46 matches in all competitions, setting the single season scoring record by a South Korean in Europe. Legendary attacker Cha Bum-kun had netted 19 for the German outfit Leverkusen in the 1985-1986 season.Son was also named the Premier League's Player of the Month twice, in September and in April, becoming the first Asian to be so honored in one season. With Son contributing to the the league's highest-scoring offense, Tottenham finished in second place behind Chelsea with 86 points."I feel like I am still young and have a lot more to learn," the 24-year-old said. "I know we had a strong season, better than last year, and I think we can be even better next year."Son will be asked to spark a lethargic South Korean offense that has produced just one goal in the past two matches.With three matches remaining in the final Asian qualifying round for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, South Korea are in second place in Group A with 13 points on four wins, one draw and two losses.Iran are four points ahead, while Uzbekistan are trailing South Korea by a single point.Only the top two teams from each of the two groups will earn automatic berths in the World Cup finals. Third-place teams will have to go through playoffs.South Korea, ranked 43rd, have played in each of the past eight World Cups, but the streak will be in serious jeopardy if they somehow drop to 89th-ranked Qatar on June 13 in Doha.Losing to such a heavy underdog is not entirely outside the realm of possibility. South Korea have been held to a scoreless draw by Syria and have lost to China, only their second loss to the Asian neighbors in 32 meetings. All four South Korean victories have been by a single goal."We know Qatar won't be easy, and we have to go there trying to win," Son said. "Even though my club season ended, I will try to stay sharp both mentally and physically and get ready for the World Cup qualifier." (Yonhap)