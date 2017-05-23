Sizzling summer with less rainfall forecast

The Korea Meteorological Administration forecast dry summer days with above-average temperatures would set in from June in its weather outlook for the June-August period.
|(123RF)
A heat wave of above 33 degree Celsius could last for more than 10 days, it said.
Precipitation is expected to be less than normal in June and July, and similar in August, while the monsoon season, which usually hits Korea in mid-June for a month, will be shorter with less rain.
The KMA predicts 10 to 12 typhoons will form in the Northwestern Pacific area and two are expected to hit the Korean Peninsula. The annual average is 2.2 typhoons.
The government announced last week that it had prepared countermeasures with 16 ministries to prepare for the upcoming heat wave, such as promoting heat shelters for the vulnerable.
“As the temperature during summer this year is expected to be higher than normal, checking the air-conditioning facilities in advance is recommended to get through the season in good health,” said Kim Hee-kyum, an official at the Ministry of Public Safety and Security.
By Byun Hee-jin (hjbandi9@heraldcorp.com)