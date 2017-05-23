SK Innovation ad hits 5m views

(SK Innovation)

A video that portrays SK Innovation’s business portfolio through marbling art on water hit 5 million views only 43 days after it was released on TV and online, the company said Tuesday.The petrochemical arm of SK Group, the nation’s third-largest conglomerate, produced the video in collaboration with Turkish artist Garip Ay, a master of ebru, or Turkish marbling.The video drew attention for its use of ebru and its storytelling methods that minimized the use of words, but delivered the message with beautiful and artistic visual effects.“The collaboration between a commercial ad and an artist was a success,” said Han Sang-pil, a professor at Hanyang University. “With ebru, SK Innovation’s business portfolio was delicately portrayed. It also clearly delivered a message on the company’s core business by using fact-based, simplified wordings for young customers.”According to a survey of 600 theatergoers Saturday, 15 percent of respondents picked SK Innovation’s commercial video as the most impressive advertisement. “It was like looking at an art piece lavish in color,” one respondent said.The popularity of the ad also raised interest in ebru, the company said.Some visitors to the Seoul International Handmade Fair held at Dongdaemun Design Plaza left online comments that they were delighted to try ebru at the event, adding that they had first learned of the marbling art from SK Innovation’s ad.By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)