Doosan completes works on fuel cell plant

Doosan Corp., an affiliate of machinery and construction equipment conglomerate Doosan Group, said Tuesday that it has completed the construction of a fuel cell plant in the country.



Doosan said it has spent a total of 40 billion won ($36 million) in building the plant in Iksan, some 250 kilometers south of Seoul, which will produce fuel cells worth 63 megawatts annually, the nation's largest capacity. The company already operates a fuel cell plant in the United States.



Earlier, the group pledged 73 billion won in the field to build the plant and expand its factory in the US.



Doosan ventured into the fuel cell business in 2014 after it took over US-based leading fuel cell provider ClearEdge Power and local battery maker Fuel Cell Power Co.