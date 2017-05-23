Hong Sang-soo’s ‘Day After’ gets mixed reviews at Cannes

A scene from "The Day After" (Finecut)

Hong Sang-soo’s “The Day After” received both enthusiastic and mild responses from critics following its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival Monday, prompting whispers of the film’s chance at the top Palme d’Or prize.Hubert Niogret, prominent French film critic and an editor for the film magazine Positif called it a “fantastic” piece, and “the best of the competing films” at Cannes this year, according to reports.Korean critic Jeon Chan-il said he could detect “the film style that led the 1960s French cinema” in “The Day After” and was struck by “the uncomplicated structure and effort to step closer to viewers without frustrating elements,” according to reports.Some reviews were lukewarm. The Guardian called it “diverting but slight.” “It’s not enough to make this Hong Sang-soo film linger in the memory far beyond,” wrote Variety.The prolific director’s 21st feature and fourth work competing at Cannes once again features girlfriend-slash-muse Kim Min-hee as Areum, a new employee at the publishing company where Bongwan, played by Kwon Hae-hyo, works.The film includes everyday conversation, drinking and their repetition -- elements typical of Hong films -- but with a deeper shade of humor and more concrete plot, reports said.“The Day After” is Hong’s latest in a series of films examining extramarital relationships, and centers on the married man Bongwan who has been having an affair with an ex-coworker.Bongwan’s wife (Cho Yun-hee) comes to his workplace and, mistaking Areum for her husband’s lover, slaps her multiple times.Bongwan’s actual lover Changsook (Kim Sae-byuk) calls him a coward for not being honest about their relationship. At home, his wife continues to demand the truth. Bongwan is caught in between, unable to reach a decision.The plot is propelled by conversations between two characters at a time, reports said.By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)