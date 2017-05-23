World IT event to showcase latest devices, technologies

(COEX)

South Korea's largest consumer electronics and technology trade fair will kick off in Seoul later this week to showcase the latest mobile gadgets and telecommunications technologies, the ICT ministry said Tuesday.The World IT Show, hosted by the Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning, will kick off Wednesday at the COEX convention center in southeastern Seoul for a four-day run.At this year's event, under the theme of "transform everything," more than 500 companies from 47 countries, including Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics, will be present to show off their products and expertise.Companies will be vying to draw attention to their newest gadgets such as smartphones, tablet computers and telecommunications technologies that are integral to the ongoing, fast-paced industrial transformation, dubbed "the fourth industrial revolution."Samsung Electronics, the world's largest maker of smartphones and memory chips, said it is featuring a variety of its state-of-the-art products at the fair. (Yonhap)