Govt. funds' investment return dips in fiscal 2016

The average investment return on government-operated public funds dropped sharply from a year earlier in 2016 due largely to a fall in bond yields, the finance ministry said Tuesday.



The average yields of 38 government funds came to 1.79 percent last year, compared with 2.36 percent the previous year, according to the Ministry of Strategy and Finance.



(Yonhap)

The ministry said the on-year drop was mostly attributed to low bond yields in the second half of last year.As of end-2016, the National Pension Service managed the largest public fund worth 516 trillion won ($461.2 billion), the ministry added. (Yonhap)