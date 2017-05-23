LG to kick off global sales of LG X Venture

LG Electronics Inc. said Tuesday it will start global sales of the LG X Venture, a smartphone specialized for outdoor activities, in the North American market.



Armed with the IP68 water- and dust-resistant feature, LG X Venture is capable of operating 1.5 meters under water for 30 minutes. The device also met the standards of the US Department of Defense, indicating the smartphone can withstand most outdoor conditions.



An image of the LG X Venture smartphone, released by LG Electronics Inc. on May 23, 2017 (Yonhap)

The company said the 5.2-inch LG X Venture's durability is similar to that of the flagship G6 smartphone.The device also comes with a 4,100mAh battery, which can be charged by 50 percent in 48 minutes. The capacity is higher than most flagship smartphones sold by major tech players around the globe.Other major features include the 5-megapixel front camera that can capture 120 degrees, allowing users to take wide-angle selfies without a stick. It is also equipped with a 16-megapixel camera on the back.LG also developed the app Outdoor Essentials that provides users with updates on weather and calories consumed. The glove mode will also allow people to use the smartphone while wearing gloves.The smartphone will also gradually hit the Latin American, Middle East and African markets. (Yonhap)