Naver named as top-performing firm in Korea

Naver Corp. was picked as the top firm for its business performance among the country's major 500 companies, data showed Tuesday, beating Samsung Electronics Co.



According to the data compiled by industry tracker CEO Score, South Korea's No. 1 Internet portal operator received top remarks in a business evaluation that centered on eight areas, including earnings, investment, job creation and transparency.



While Naver stood as the No. 1 company in terms of social contributions, it also received healthy evaluations in other major areas, including global competitiveness.CJ Cheiljedang Corp., South Korea's leading food manufacturer, came in second on the back of its devotion to achieving gender equality at its workplace.Samsung Electronics boasted sound competitiveness and transparency, but its major restructuring of workers last year had an adverse impact on its overall evaluation, dropping the company to the third spot.Other companies in the top 10 were LG Household & Healthcare Ltd., Amorepacific Corp., KT&G, Poongsan Corp., Green Cross Corp. and SK hynix Inc. (Yonhap)