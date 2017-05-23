[Monitor] No. of foreign visitors to duty free shops fall 19%

The number of foreign customers to South Korean duty-free stores dropped by 19.2 percent from 1.23 million in March to 998,000 last month, data by the Korea Duty Free Shops Association showed Tuesday.The decline was largely due to a sharp decrease in Chinese visitors following Beijing‘s trip restriction in retaliation against Seoul’s hosting of a US missile defense program.The April figure is also the lowest in nearly two years since the duty-free stores suffered a slump in light of the outbreak of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome in the summer of 2015.The comparative figure for Korean visitors, in the meantime, rose 6.8 percent on-month to 2.7 million in April.The combined figure marked a decline of 1.7 percent on-month.The total sales of the duty-free shops also reduced by 11.2 percent to $590 million in April from March, while the sales from locals increased 12 percent to $299 million.