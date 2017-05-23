N. Korea secures World Health Assembly's vice presidency

North Korean Heath Minister Kang Ha-kuk has been appointed one of five new vice presidents of the WHO's World Health Assembly, a US broadcaster said Tuesday.



Kang and four others from Cabo Verde, the Cook Islands, Somalia and Suriname took up the post at the Health Assembly's 70th session that kicked off Monday in Geneva for a 10-day run, Voice of America said.





WHO Director-General Margaret Chan attends the 70th session of the World Health Assembly in Geneva on May 22, 2016. (AP-Yonhap)

They will maintain the post until the next session is held one year later.The Health Assembly is the WHO's decision-making body, the main functions of which are to determine WHO policies, appoint the director-general and supervise financial policies.The annual meeting is attended by delegations from all WHO member states. (Yonhap)