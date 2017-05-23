Ousted Park appears at court

Seoul shares open higher on tech shares

Published : 2017-05-23 09:24
Updated : 2017-05-23 09:24

South Korean stocks opened higher on Tuesday, largely helped by bullish tech large caps, analysts said.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 3.18 points, or 0.14 percent, to reach 2,307.21 in the first 15 minutes of trading. 


Big tech shares pushed up the market.

Market behemoth Samsung Electronics gained 0.49 percent, with its smaller rival LG Electronics adding 0.61 percent to hit a record high. Top steelmaker Posco increased 0.53 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,117.40 won against the US dollar as of 9:15 a.m., up 1.2 won from Monday's close. (Yonhap)

