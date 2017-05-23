UNSC strongly condemns NK's latest missile test, warns additional sanctions

The UN Security Council condemned North Korea's latest missile test on Monday, warning that it will seek additional sanctions against its regime.



On Sunday afternoon, the North test-fired a ballistic missile, which flew more than 500 kilometers. The North later claimed that the test was a success and that its leader Kim Jong-un approved the deployment of the new missile for combat use.



The UN's 15-member council approved a statement on Monday in which they strongly condemned the North's missile test and urged Pyongyang not to carry out such provocations. It also warned additional sanctions against the reclusive country.The statement was approved by all its members including China, the closet ally to the North.The condemnation came a day before the UNSC was set to convene an emergency meeting to discuss the North's missile and nuclear threats. A similar meeting was held on May 16 in the wake of the North's missile test two days earlier.The Sunday provocation marked the North's eighth missile test this year. It was also the second of its kind since South Korean President Moon Jae-in took office on May 10. (Yonhap)