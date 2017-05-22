Parties agree to vote on PM nominee early next week

The four major parties agreed Monday to seek to vote on the parliamentary confirmation of Prime Minister-nominee Lee Nak-yon early next week, party officials said Monday.



The parties will vote on the nominee during a plenary session next Monday should he go through a confirmation hearing, set for Wednesday and Thursday, without any serious trouble, they said. If they fail to hold the vote on that day, it will be deferred to next Wednesday.





(Yonhap)

The agreement came during talks involving the vice floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party, main opposition Liberty Korea Party, People's Party and Bareun Party.The Liberty Korea Party warned of a tough vetting, citing allegations of tax evasion and his son's exemption from mandatory military service.The parties also agreed to vote on a motion to approve Constitutional Court chief-nominee Kim Yi-su by June 22. (Yonhap)