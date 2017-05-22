Search team finds remains of person wearing life jacket in Sewol ferry

MOKPO -- Search workers on Monday found the remains of a person wearing a life jacket in the wreck of the sunken Sewol ferry, officials said.



The remains are presumed to be of one of the nine victims who went missing in the 2014 disaster.





(Yonhap)

Among the remains found during the search operation, the identity of two victims -- a teacher and a student -- have been confirmed.The 6,800-ton Sewol ferry sank off the country's southwestern coast near Jindo Island on April 16, 2014, claiming the lives of 304 people, mostly high school students on a school excursion.The hull was raised from the bottom of the sea and put into dry dock at a local port in Mokpo, some 410 kilometers south of Seoul, last month. (Yonhap)