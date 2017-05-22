Lotte Holdings board reaffirms Shin Dong-bin‘s hold

On May 1, the board of Lotte Holdings officially agreed to maintain the “current management structure” of Lotte, meaning that they resolved to keep Chairman Shin Dong-bin in power.
Lotte Holdings is a de facto holding firm for major Lotte subsidiaries in Japan and Korea, and holds a 19 percent stake in Hotel Lotte.
Chairman Shin had come under attack from his ousted brother, former Vice Chairman Shin Dong-joo, recently for his alleged involvement in bribing former President Park Geun-hye.
Chairman Shin is currently undergoing trial to determine whether he made contributions to funds controlled by the former president‘s confidante Choi Soon-sil in exchange for a duty-free license grant that would allow the re-opening of Lotte Duty Free’s World Tower branch in southern Seoul.
In April, Shin Dong-joo told Japanese media that he would be asking Lotte Holdings‘ shareholders to reinstate him as a member of the board at the regular meeting scheduled for June. If he does so, it will be the fourth time that the two brothers go head-to-head for control of the conglomerate.
The resolution of the board to maintain the current structure under Shin Dong-bin indicates that Shin Dong-joo’s efforts are likely to be thwarted once again. In a recent interview with Japanese media, Lotte Holdings‘ president Tsukuda Takayuki confirmed that the leadership of the company was happy with the current management structure.
A solid grip on the company is crucial for Shin Dong-bin, who is moving forward with reforms to the oft-criticized company structure of Lotte and preparing to publicly list Hotel Lotte here in Korea in the midst of his trial. By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)