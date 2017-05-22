Finance minister nominee aims to raise effective tax rate, combat unemploym...

Lotte Holdings board reaffirms Shin Dong-bin‘s hold

Published : 2017-05-22 15:08
Updated : 2017-05-22 15:08

The executive board of Japan‘s Lotte Holdings has reaffirmed their support of Chairman Shin Dong-bin’s leadership, according to Lotte on Monday.

On May 1, the board of Lotte Holdings officially agreed to maintain the “current management structure” of Lotte, meaning that they resolved to keep Chairman Shin Dong-bin in power.
Lotte Holdings is a de facto holding firm for major Lotte subsidiaries in Japan and Korea, and holds a 19 percent stake in Hotel Lotte.

Chairman Shin had come under attack from his ousted brother, former Vice Chairman Shin Dong-joo, recently for his alleged involvement in bribing former President Park Geun-hye.

Chairman Shin is currently undergoing trial to determine whether he made contributions to funds controlled by the former president‘s confidante Choi Soon-sil in exchange for a duty-free license grant that would allow the re-opening of Lotte Duty Free’s World Tower branch in southern Seoul.

In April, Shin Dong-joo told Japanese media that he would be asking Lotte Holdings‘ shareholders to reinstate him as a member of the board at the regular meeting scheduled for June. If he does so, it will be the fourth time that the two brothers go head-to-head for control of the conglomerate.

The resolution of the board to maintain the current structure under Shin Dong-bin indicates that Shin Dong-joo’s efforts are likely to be thwarted once again. In a recent interview with Japanese media, Lotte Holdings‘ president Tsukuda Takayuki confirmed that the leadership of the company was happy with the current management structure.

A solid grip on the company is crucial for Shin Dong-bin, who is moving forward with reforms to the oft-criticized company structure of Lotte and preparing to publicly list Hotel Lotte here in Korea in the midst of his trial. By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)

