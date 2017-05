The combined assets of South Korea’s four leading conglomerates Samsung, Hyundai, SK and LG reached 864.9 trillion won ($774.3 billion) last year, up 33.5 percent from 647.6 trillion won in 2011.The proportion of these four groups in terms of total assets among the top 30 conglomerates in Korea also rose by 3.5 percentage points from 49.1 percent in 2011 to 52.7 percent.