KT eyes free Wi-Fi roaming in Japan, China

The mobile carrier said it proposed its partners China Mobile and NTT Docomo to cooperate on the free service at the Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement conference held in Sichuan province, China, on Monday.
|(Yonhap)
SCFA is a consultative body among the three Northeast Asian mobile carriers, established by KT in 2011.
KT aims to launch the free Wi-Fi service by the end of this year, helping its customers save overseas mobile costs. China Mobile and NTT Docomo haven’t yet agreed to the KT plan.
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)