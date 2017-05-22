KT eyes free Wi-Fi roaming in Japan, China

Finance minister nominee aims to raise effective tax rate, combat unemploym...

Published : 2017-05-22 14:23
Updated : 2017-05-22 14:23

KT said Monday it would move to provide free Wi-Fi roaming services for KT subscribers when they travel to China and Japan.

The mobile carrier said it proposed its partners China Mobile and NTT Docomo to cooperate on the free service at the Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement conference held in Sichuan province, China, on Monday. 
(Yonhap)

SCFA is a consultative body among the three Northeast Asian mobile carriers, established by KT in 2011.

KT aims to launch the free Wi-Fi service by the end of this year, helping its customers save overseas mobile costs. China Mobile and NTT Docomo haven’t yet agreed to the KT plan.

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)

