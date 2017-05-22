SKT to launch connected car techs in second half

Models test an alarm service by the Remote ADAS in a Socar vehicle on Monday in Seoul. (SK Telecom)

SK Telecom aims to commercialize two flagship connected car technologies in the second half of this year, the mobile carrier announced Monday.The No.1 telecom business said it will unveil the T RemotEye Vehicle to Everything, known as V2X, and the Remote Advanced Driving Assistance System, or Remote ADAS, at the upcoming World IT Show on Wednesday.The two technologies are under development with SKT’s focus on connected cars.The V2X is the company’s proprietary communications technology enabling cameras and sensors embedded in vehicles to detect obstacles in grey areas and alarm the driver about the situation via SKT’s navigation service T Map.The mobile carrier will demonstrate how the system can alarm the driver at the World IT show. It plans to launch the service through its fourth generation Long Term Evolution network in the second half.The company also said it partnered with car sharing firm Socar to test the Remote ADAS technology on vehicles.The system is designed to sense conditions around a driving vehicle, preventing the car from deviating from a lane or being struck from behind.SKT and Socar will complete the test by July and introduce to Socar users after that.“We are widely collaborating with various partners to develop fundamental technologies for autonomous driving,” said Park Jin-hyo, head of network technology at SK Telecom. “After commercialization of the technologies, we will also expand the collaboration to finished car makers.”By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)