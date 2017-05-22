2 molars found in convenience store gimbap

(Yonhap)

A man claimed to have found two human teeth in his beef rice roll purchased at a local convenience store in Incheon, local reports said Monday.The 45-year-old man living in Gangwon Province reported the disturbing discovery on Wednesday to the head office of the convenience store chain as well as the gimbap manufacturer.“The manufacturer said it would inform me of any findings of its inquiry after three days, but there has been no contact yet,” the man was quoted by Yonhap News Agency.The bulgogi gimbap, in which the molars were allegedly found, carried the HACCP food safety mark, of the Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points certification.The manufacturer said it was investigating the entire process of its manufacture.The company said the molars were not those of its workers who were on duty at the time the given product was processed.“It seems that there was no problem in the manufacturing process,” said the manager of the manufacturer. “We are looking more into this matter with our ingredient suppliers.”By Byun Hee-jin (hjbandi9@heraldcorp.com)