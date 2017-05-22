Samsung's production of refrigerator compressors hits 200m

Samsung Electronics Co. said Monday its accumulated production of compressors for refrigerators reached 200 million since it first started making the products in 1976.



The South Korean company said compressors, which produce cold air, can be considered the "engine" of a refrigerator which combines various top-of-the-line technologies.



The figure translates into the company producing a compressor unit every three seconds, according to Samsung.



The company said it has been making continuous investments in compressors to maintain its efficiency and performance and reduce its size.Samsung said its digital inverter compressor can save power by 35 percent compared to general models, claiming that around half of the refrigerators sold around the globe have adopted the compressor.The company added that all of its refrigerators come with the state-of-the-art compressor, which made Samsung the No. 1 player in the compressor field in major markets around the globe. (Yonhap)