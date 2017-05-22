Baek A-yeon to release EP next Monday

Baek A-yeon will return next week with a new EP “Bittersweet,” the singer’s agency confirmed Monday.



JYP Entertainment released a teaser image of the new EP along with the release date and time of 6:00 p.m., May 29. The photo was coated in pink and showed flower petals and warm sunlight, which the agency said was meant to depict the image of spring.



“Bittersweet” will be the third EP released by the 24-year-old, and her first one since releasing “A Good Girl” in 2013. The title track of the album will feature all-female trio of The Barberettes.



Baek is considered one of the more prominent young singer-songwriters in the country. She debuted in 2012 after becoming one of the top three contestants in a K-pop audition program “K-pop Star.”



She rose to fame after her breakthrough hit “Shouldn’t Have” in 2015, which reached the No.1 spot on several local music charts.





By Yoon Min-sik

caption: Teaser image for Baek A-yeon‘s new EP / JYP Entertainment