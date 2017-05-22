Finance minister nominee aims to raise effective tax rate, combat unemploym...

Korea welcomes Iran president's re-election, expects better ties

Published : 2017-05-22 10:58
Updated : 2017-05-22 14:35

South Korea on Monday extended congratulations on Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's re-election last week, expressing hopes for a boost for bilateral relations.

Rouhani secured 57 percent of the vote in Iran's presidential election on Friday, winning a second term as president.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (EPA-Yonhap)

South Korea "congratulates President Rouhani on his re-election," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

"Our government hopes Iran, on the opportunity of the latest election, could take up a more constructive role in the international community and run toward the path of development and prosperity and also expects the friendly relationship between South Korea and Iran to move in a way that is more mutually beneficial," according to the statement. (Yonhap)

