President orders investigation into predecessor's river restoration project

President Moon Jae-in on Monday ordered the launch of a de facto investigation into suspicions surrounding a multi-billion-dollar river restoration project conducted under a former conservative leader.



The presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said the president has ordered a "policy inspection" on the decision-making process of the Four River Restoration Project.



"The inspection does not seek to expose illegal activities of individuals but is aimed at identifying lessons we may have learned in ensuring the compatibility, unity and balance of state policies in our decision-making processes," Kim Su-hyun, the chief presidential secretary for social affairs, told a press briefing.



"However, should any clear signs of illegal activities or corruption be identified in the process of the inspection, the government will take due measures," he added.





Algal blooms on the Geumgang River (Yonhap)

The 22 trillion-won ($19.69 billion) project was launched in 2008 under the former Lee Myung-bak administration to clean up rivers, mitigate seasonal floods and droughts, and develop riverside resorts.The major hydrological engineering project was completed in 2012 months before the end of his term. It involved building 16 weirs, dredging over 500 million cubic meters of riverbed sand and gravel, and widening water channels.Kim noted there have been three separate government inspections on the controversial river project -- two under Lee and one under his successor Park Geun-hye."I believe the people think the two previous inspections conducted under the Lee Myung-bak administration may not have been sufficient, while collusion and price-fixing by construction firms were the main focus of the inspection under the Park Geun-hye administration," he said.The Cheong Wa Dae official said he was not the right person to answer when asked whether the inspection would target the former president as well.Still, he noted the inspection sought to find the reasons why the former Lee administration "so hastily" launched the project."There is an underlying wish to find out why the government had so hastily, impatiently or even ill-advisedly launched the massive state project," Kim told a press conference.The government continues to spend trillions of won each year to operate and maintain various facilities created under the project, including 16 weirs.The two former administrations under Lee and Park have insisted the project helped restore the ecosystem around the country's four major river systems while securing enough water for various purposes.But critics have accused the dammed pools of environmental damage, deterioration of water quality, and frequent and repeated spreads of green tides that are toxic to the fish and other aquatic animals.Acknowledging such problems, the president also ordered an immediate release of six dammed pools out of the total 16.The other 10 pools may or may not be opened depending on the outcome of future studies on their impact on the ecosystem, according to Kim."The reason we are not seeking an immediate release of all weirs in the four major river systems is because it has been over five years since they have been created and many changes to the environment have taken place since," he said.The study on the impact of changes to the dammed pools on their surrounding environment will be conducted over the next 12 months and the government will decide the fate of those weirs before the end of 2018, he added.Also highlighting the importance of the environment, the presidential office said the environment ministry will be the sole government office in charge of water supplies and quality, noting the environment ministry has only focused on water quality, while the construction and transportation ministry dealt with water supplies. (Yonhap)