Four-time LPGA champion Jang Ha-na to return to Korean tour full-time

Four-time LPGA Tour winner Jang Ha-na will return to the South Korean competition full-time this summer, her agency announced on Monday.



Seoul-based Sportizen said Jang will rescind her LPGA Tour membership and will begin competing instead on the Korea LPGA Tour starting in June.



In this EPA file photo taken on Feb. 19, 2017, South Korean golfer Jang Ha-na celebrates her victory at the ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open at the Royal Adelaide Golf Club in Adelaide, Australia. (Yonhap)

Sportizen said Jang will hold a press conference in Seoul Tuesday to explain her decision in detail.Jang earned her LPGA status through the Q-School in 2014, and posted three runner-up finishes in her rookie season in 2015.Jang then collected three wins last year en route to finishing eighth on the money list. In 2017, Jang won the ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open in February, her first appearance of the season.Jang, famous for her flamboyant victory celebrations, was No. 10 in last week's world rankings, one of six South Korean players in the top 10.The 25-year-old won eight times on the KLPGA Tour from 2012 to 2015, and was the top money winner here in 2013. (Yonhap)