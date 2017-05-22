Baseball league to review bench-clearing brawl

The nation's top baseball league said Monday it will review a bench-clearing brawl that led to the ejection of four players over the weekend.



The Korea Baseball Organization said it will convene a disciplinary committee meeting Tuesday to discuss punishment for players involved in Sunday's incident between the Samsung Lions and the Hanwha Eagles at Hanwha Life Eagles Park in Daejeon.



Players and coaches from the Samsung Lions (in blue) and the Hanwha Eagles are tangled up after Samsung starter Yun Sung-hwan hit Hanwha's Wilin Rosario with a pitch during their Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Hanwha Life Eagles Park in Daejeon on May 21, 2017. (Yonhap)

With the Eagles up 1-0 in the bottom of the third, Samsung starter Yun Sung-hwan hit Kim Tae-kyun with an inside pitch. Kim took exception to the pitch and exchanged a few words with Yun before both benches cleared.Cooler heads appeared to prevail, until Yun nailed the next batter, Wilin Rosario, on the left arm with his very next pitch.Both benches and bullpens cleared once again, as punches and kicks were thrown, followed by plenty of pushing, shoving and grabbing.After the dust settled, Yun and another Samsung pitcher, Zach Petrick, were tossed from the game. From the Eagles, starter Carlos Villanueva and outfielder Jung Hyun-suk were shown the door.This was the first time in the KBO history that both starters were ejected in a game. (Yonhap)