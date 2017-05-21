New security chief says Seoul should ‘take the lead’ in restoring two-Korea relations

President Moon Jae-in’s chief security aide said Sunday that South Korea should “take the lead” in restoring frosty inter-Korea relations, pledging to ease mounting tensions on the peninsula amid North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats.



Chung Eui-yong, a former ambassador to Geneva who was named chief of the National Security Office, also said the deployment of the US advanced missile system lacks “procedural legitimacy” and that as far as he understands neighboring countries also respect Seoul’s position on the defense equipment.



“It is quite unnatural to see suspension in the talks between the two Koreas. As far as the inter-Korean relations, I am convinced that we should take the lead to restore the relations,” Chung told reporters at Cheong Wa Dae after his appointment was announced.



The security chief, however, noted that an immediate change to the two-Korea relations is unlikely -- such as the reopening of the Kaesong Industrial Complex, a joint economic project that was regarded as a symbol of cross-border cooperation until it was “temporarily” closed in 2016 by former President Park Geun-hye.





South Korea`s National Security Office chief Chung Eui-yong. Yonhap