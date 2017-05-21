[Breaking] NK fired another ballistic missile: S. Korean military

North Korea launched what appears to be a ballistic missile Sunday afternoon, South Korea's military said.



"North Korea fired an unidentified projectile from a site this afternoon from the vicinity of Pukchang in Pyeongannam-do (South Pyeongan Province)," the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.



The JCS said North Korea's missile flew about 500 kilometers.



President Moon Jae-in convened a National Security Council meeting to discuss North Korea's missile launch, officials said. (From news reports)





Graphic: Yonhap