[Breaking] NK fired another ballistic missile: S. Korean military

Published : 2017-05-21 17:33
Updated : 2017-05-21 18:04

 

 

North Korea launched what appears to be a ballistic missile Sunday afternoon, South Korea's military said.

"North Korea fired an unidentified projectile from a site this afternoon from the vicinity of Pukchang in Pyeongannam-do (South Pyeongan Province)," the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement. 

The JCS said North Korea's missile flew about 500 kilometers.
 
President Moon Jae-in convened a National Security Council meeting to discuss North Korea's missile launch, officials said. (From news reports)


Graphic: Yonhap

