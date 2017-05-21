AmCham meets White House officials

From left: Jeffrey Jones, foundation chairman of Partners for the Future Foundation and attorney at Kim & Chang; Alexander Gray, deputy director of the National Trade Council at the White House; Peter Navarro, director of the National Trade Council at the White House; James Kim, chairman of AmCham and president and CEO of GM Korea; and David Ruch, United Airlines country manager in Korea, speak during an AmCham “Doorknock” delegation meeting in Washington last week. (AMCHAM)