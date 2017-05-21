Kia Stinger similar in performance, competitive in prices vs German rivals

The Stinger sports car, set to be launched by Kia Motors Corp. Tuesday, is competitive in price and fuel efficiency compared to German vehicles, South Korea's energy management agency said Sunday.



The Stinger will be available with three engine options -- a 2.0 turbo, a 3.3 twin-turbo, and a 2.2 diesel engine -- all mated to an eight-speed automatic gear box. The 3.3 turbo with 370 horsepower on tap and 52.0 kilogram-force meter (kgf.m) of torque can push the car from naught to 100 kilometers per hour in 4.9 seconds.The agency said that the 2.0 turbo Stinger is expected to exceed BMW's 428i coupe in terms of performance and reports the same fuel efficiency as the German car. The former carries 255 horsepower on tap and 36 kgf.m of torque, more powerful than the 428i coupe's 243 horsepower and 35.7 kgf.m of torque, the agency said.The two models carry the same fuel economy of 10.4 kilometers per liter, it said.Moreover, Kia's new high-performance car will carry a much lower price tag than the German rivals in the Korean market, it said. The price ranges between 35 million won and 49 million won ($31,000-43,400) depending on "advanced" safety features and options such as all-wheel drive. This is 10 million won to 50 million won less than their imported rivals.The Stinger also carries seven air bags in all models and a launch control function, an electric aid to assist drivers in accelerating rapidly from a standing start. Customers can selectively choose safety features such as highway driving assist, forward collision-avoidance assist, lane keeping assist and driver attention warning.Meanwhile, the Stinger will be sold overseas with the KIA logo, which is expected to boost sales. The company has yet to decide on the Stinger's timeframe for export.Kia, an affiliate of Hyundai Motor Co., introduced its Audi A4 challenger at motor shows held in Geneva, Detroit and Seoul from January to March. (Yonhap)