[Breaking] Moon taps deputy PM for economy, female foreign minister

President Moon Jae-in on Sunday named seven key members of the Cabinet and his secretariat, focusing on the diplomatic sector as part of his plan to tighten ties with partner states.





President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)

Kim Dong-yeon

Kang Kyung-hwa

Chung Eui-yong

Jang Ha-sung

As deputy prime minister and finance minister to supervise the nation’s economic affairs in general, the president picked Kim Dong-yeon, incumbent chief of Ajou University, according to Cheong Wa Dae.Kang Kyung-hwa, policy aide to United Nations secretary-general, was tapped as foreign minister. Yonsei University Professor Moon Chung-in and President Moon‘s special envoy to the United States Hong Seok-hyun were named the Blue House’s special advisers for unification, foreign affairs and national security.Former diplomat Chung Eui-yong, who played a pivotal role in Hong’s US visit, was named as Cheong Wa Dae’s national security chief, while Korea University Professor Jang Ha-sung will take charge as chief policymaker.Conservative economist Kim Kwang-doo was named vice chair of the presidential economic advisory committee.By Bae Hyun-jung