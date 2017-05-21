[Breaking] Moon taps deputy PM for economy, female foreign minister

New security chief says Seoul should ‘take the lead’ in restoring two-Kor...

Published : 2017-05-21 11:35
Updated : 2017-05-21 12:19

President Moon Jae-in on Sunday named seven key members of the Cabinet and his secretariat, focusing on the diplomatic sector as part of his plan to tighten ties with partner states.

 

President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)


As deputy prime minister and finance minister to supervise the nation’s economic affairs in general, the president picked Kim Dong-yeon, incumbent chief of Ajou University, according to Cheong Wa Dae.

 
Kim Dong-yeon


Kang Kyung-hwa, policy aide to United Nations secretary-general, was tapped as foreign minister. Yonsei University Professor Moon Chung-in and President Moon‘s special envoy to the United States Hong Seok-hyun were named the Blue House’s special advisers for unification, foreign affairs and national security.

 
Kang Kyung-hwa


Former diplomat Chung Eui-yong, who played a pivotal role in Hong’s US visit, was named as Cheong Wa Dae’s national security chief, while Korea University Professor Jang Ha-sung will take charge as chief policymaker.

 
Chung Eui-yong

 
Jang Ha-sung


Conservative economist Kim Kwang-doo was named vice chair of the presidential economic advisory committee.

By Bae Hyun-jung
