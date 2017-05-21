Moon Jae-in taps deputy PM, foreign minister

(Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in on Sunday named seven key members of the Cabinet and his secretariat, focusing on the diplomatic sector as part of his plan to tighten ties with partner states.As deputy prime minister and finance minister to supervise the nation’s economic affairs in general, the president picked Kim Dong-yeon, incumbent chief of Ajou University, according to Cheong Wa Dae.Kang Kyung-wha, policy aide to United Nations secretary-general, was tapped as foreign minister. Yonsei University Professor Moon Chung-in and President Moon‘s special envoy to the United States Hong Seok-hyun were named the Blue House’s special advisers for unification, foreign affairs and national security.Former diplomat Chung Eui-yong, who played a pivotal role in Hong’s US visit, was named as Cheong Wa Dae’s national security chief, while Korea University Professor Jang Ha-sung will take charge as chief policymaker.Liberal economist Kim Kwang-doo was named vice chair of the presidential economic advisory committee.By Bae Hyun-jung