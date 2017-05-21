Kim Jang-hoon apologizes for ‘cursing’ incident

Kim Jang-hoon speaks during a memorial former President Roh Moo-gyun on Saturday. (Yonhap)

Singer Kim Jang-hoon apologized Sunday for using vulgar language during a memorial for former President Roh Moo-gyun on Saturday.Kim, who performed during a memorial at Gwanghwamun Plaza in Seoul, used foul language on stage while talking about his quarrel with a police officer over his illegal parking.“I apologize to all those who love President Roh and came (to Gwanghwamun) with good intents” he wrote on his Facebook page.He explained that the argument occurred when the cited officer told him and his manager to move his car in what he alleged was an infuriated manner. Kim said that he “exploded” and started swearing at him, after which he took his anger to the stage.“At the time I felt that the incident was not only about me, and was an issue about government authority that I can share (with the public). It was a wrong decision,” he said.The incident has sparked furious reaction from the public, many of whom demanded a public apology from the outspoken singer.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)