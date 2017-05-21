SMEs use KCON Japan to promote products, conduct export talks

South Korean small and medium enterprises used the 2017 KCON Japan event to promote their products and hold export talks with prospective clients, the Small and Medium Business Corporation said Sunday.



The global Korean pop music and culture convention arranged by CJ E&M kicked off on Friday for a three-day run in Chiba, east of Tokyo, attracted 83 local companies, SBC said.



A South Korean girl group performs at the 2016 KCON event in Los Angeles. (Yonhap file photo)

This year's event showcased fast-rising K-pop idols, who can further fuel interest in Korean pop culture and helped draw in large number of people."The companies were able to highlight their goods to Japanese consumers directly," an official for the public organization said.He said, in particular, 51 South Korean beauty, fashion, household goods and contents providers were able to pitch and sell their products to some 50,000 KCON visitors.The business corporation added that this year, it set up a dedicated SME studio where K-pop stars actually made on-site videos of South Korean products.In addition to the KCON venue, local companies used a nearby hotel to hold talks with about 150 Japanese importers and that laid the foundation for future trade arrangements.SBC said KCON, which take place around the world, has not only established itself as a medium to show South Korean pop culture, but a viable platform that can be used by smaller companies to make inroads into overseas markets that is critical for their future growth. (Yonhap)