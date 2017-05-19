Moon names Seoul Mayor Park special envoy to ASEAN

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has named Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon as his special envoy to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said Friday.



Park will head to the Philippines, the current rotating chair of the ASEAN, as soon as arrangements for his trip are made, Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Park Soo-hyun told a press briefing.



His trip will also include visits to Indonesia and Vietnam, also members of the 10-nation ASEAN.







Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon and President Moon Jae-in. Yonhap

The presidential spokesman noted the appointment of the Seoul mayor reflected the importance the new president attaches to Southeast Asian nations. The president has vowed to strengthen the country's diplomatic relations with the ASEAN to the level of those with four global powers, including the United States, he stressed.The Seoul mayor is the seventh special envoy to be named by Moon since the new South Korean leader came into office last Wednesday.Those appointed earlier included envoys to the United States, China, Japan and Russia.South Korean President Moon Jae-in has named Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon as his special envoy to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said Friday.Park will head to the Philippines, the current rotating chair of the ASEAN, as soon as arrangements for his trip are made, Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Park Soo-hyun told a press briefing.His trip will also include visits to Indonesia and Vietnam, also members of the 10-nation ASEAN.The presidential spokesman noted the appointment of the Seoul mayor reflected the importance the new president attaches to Southeast Asian nations. The president has vowed to strengthen the country's diplomatic relations with the ASEAN to the level of those with four global powers, including the United States, he stressed.The Seoul mayor is the seventh special envoy to be named by Moon since the new South Korean leader came into office last Wednesday.Those appointed earlier included envoys to the United States, China, Japan and Russia. (Yonhap)