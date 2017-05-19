SK Telecom releases budget Galaxy Wide 2

South Korea's top mobile carrier SK Telecom Co. said Friday it has released Samsung Electronics Co.'s Galaxy Wide 2 smartphone.



The 5.5-inch smartphone comes with a detachable 3,300mAh battery, along with a 13-megapixel rear camera. The price tag on the device is 297,000 won ($263.48), which is slightly lower than that of its predecessor.





Local users will be able to purchase the device at the 100,000-won level considering discounts provided by the mobile carrier.The Galaxy Wide, released in July last year, saw its sales reach 450,000 units, becoming the most-sold budget smartphone by SK Telecom. More than 50 percent of the clients were in their 50s and 60s.SK Telecom said it will continue to expand sales of budget smartphones that focus on basic functions as handsets. (Yonhap)