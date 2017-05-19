Moon reaffirms intention for constitutional revision

President Moon Jae-in meets the floor leaders of the five major political parties at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in central Seoul on Friday. From left: Jun Byung-hun, chief presidential secretary for political affairs, Roh Hoe-chan of the Justice Party, Joo Ho-young of Bareun Party, Chung Woo-taik of Liberty Korea Party, President Moon, Woo Won-shik of the Democratic Party of Korea, Kim Dong-cheol of the People‘s Party and presidential chief of staff Im Jong-seok. (Yonhap)