Korea imposes 10% anti-dumping duties on Chinese offset printing plates

South Korea decided to impose up to 10 percent anti-dumping duties on Chinese-made aluminum plates for offset printing, the trade commission here said Friday.



The Korea Trade Commission said it will levy punitive duties of 5.86 to 10.21 percent on the Chinese products in the next five years for underselling Korean products and causing damage to the local market.



The plate, a thin and flexible metal panel with light-sensitive chemicals applied, is used to transfer the image from original materials to printing sheets.



Chinese aluminum plates accounted for 70 percent of the South Korean market worth 130 billion won ($111 million).



Currently, preliminary anti-dumping duties of around 5.73-10 percent have been imposed on such Chinese printing panels as of March 22, the KTC said.



Following the preliminary decision in March, the KTC held an on-site investigation and hearings for nearly three months to make the final decision.



The finance ministry will determine whether to actually impose anti-dumping duties by September. (Yonhap)