Radsone to launch Kickstarter campaign for high-definition Bluetooth receiver

EarStudio is a Bluetooth receiver developed by Radsone (Radsone).

Startup Radsone announced Thursday that it will be launching a campaign on Kickstarter, the American crowdfunding platform, for its high-definition Bluetooth receiver EarStudio on May 31. A Radsone spokesperson explained the product, saying, “EarStudio uses dithering to eliminate the noise that is present in most digital audio signals, allowing for the reproduction of sound that is both natural and sharp. We will be selling EarStudio on Kickstarter to early-bird customers at the discount price of $49.”EarStudio is a device that connects users’ earphones to their smartphone via Bluetooth, allowing them to enjoy music wirelessly via their smartphone in high-resolution audio. The device is based on Distinctive Clear Technology, a sound dithering technology independently developed by Radsone. A key intellectual property of Radsone that removes even the smallest noises, a chronic weakness of digital audio, DCT was registered as an official IP by Qualcomm in 2015. It has been applied to not only the services of the music portal Bugs but also a number of Bluetooth products made by Iriver, LG, and the Japanese company Audio-Technica. Another advantage of EarStudio is that users do not require a separate amp for their headphones, because the device is equipped with dual-drive technology, effectively doubling its drive capability.EarStudio not only removes minute noises, but also offers outstanding sound quality due to its ability to convert 16-bit audio into 24-bit audio. EarStudio’s output port was designed to accommodate 24-bit audio, and it is the first Bluetooth receiver capable of USB audio streaming. With a full charge, the device can be used for up to 14 hours, more than twice as long as competing products. CEO Yoo Chul-Jae said, “The majority of such Bluetooth audio devices are now being made to accommodate 24-bit codecs, with companies like Sony leading the way. Furthermore, the iPhone 7, which was released last year, has no audio jack, indicating that the Bluetooth audio market is growing very rapidly. EarStudio is a customer-friendly product created in response to such rapid changes in the business environment.”In recognition of its sophisticated technology and marketability, Radsone has been designated as a member company of the K-ICT Born2Global Centre, a startup incubator that is assisting the company with its overseas marketing activities.(jshwang@heraldcorp.com)