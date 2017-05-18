[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Jae-ho (Seol Kyung-gu) is the maniacal head of a drug smuggling operation. While behind bars, he befriends Hyun-soo (Im Si-wan), a young delinquent who appears equally boisterous. Jae-ho suggests Hyunsoo join his operation, and the two begin working together in Jae-ho’s criminal gang upon their release from prison. The two soon come to slowly reveal their ambitions and hidden sides, however, and embark on a precarious partnership of suspicion and trust.The Covenant is a gigantic colony ship carrying thousands of colonists and embryos in hypersleep, bound for a new remote planet with a new energy source when members aboard (Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup) believe they have discovered a new, uncharted plot of paradise in space. There, they meet David (Michael Fassbender), a survivor of the previous Prometheus expedition. But the Utopian universe turns dark when alien forces appear, attacking the crew.Dae-ho (Lee Sung-min) is a former detective who was fired for his overly aggressive investigative techniques and now lives as a nosy security guard in his hometown in Gijang County. Jong-jin (Cho Jin-woong), a successful businessman, enters the peaceful area to build a beach resort when drugs begin circulating around in the nearby Haeundae area. Suspicious of Jong-jin, who has won over the townspeople’s hearts, Dae-ho embarks on a lonely investigation.In the turbulent world of politics, where elections are about fishing for a pearl in a pool of dirt, beloved Seoul mayor Byeon Jong-gu (Choi Min-sik) will stop at nothing to win a third term and gear up for the presidency. His right hand man Shim Hyeok-su (Kwak Do-won) harbors ambitions of his own. Byeon’s eager supporter Park Kyung (Shim Eun-kyung) joins his camp as a public relations official and witnesses the lengths Byeon will go to for political gain.