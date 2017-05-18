Korean coach says no home field advantage at U-20 World Cup with video assistance

JEONJU -- South Korean football coach Shin Tae-yong said Thursday there will be no home field advantage at the FIFA U-20 World Cup with the introduction of a video review system.



The U-20 World Cup will be staged in six South Korean cities from Saturday to June 11. The young Taeguk Warriors are in Group A, with Guinea, Argentina and England at the 24-team tournament.



The 21st edition of the U-20 World Cup is the first youth event by FIFA with video assistant referees. They will be able to provide information to the referee on the pitch when it comes to "match-changing" situations, according to the world football governing body.





South Korea's under-20 national football team players train at Jeonju World Cup auxiliary stadium in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, on May 18, 2017, two days ahead of their FIFA U-20 World Cup opening match against Guinea. (Yonhap)

The South Korean squad attended FIFA's educational session on the video review system on Wednesday. Shin said the host nation will not enjoy a home field advantage at the tournament."If there was no video review system, we might get some benefits," Shin said. "But we don't have any expectations (of getting an advantage) with the video review system, and I told the players about this."FIFA said that VARs will help the referee when important situations occur during the match, such as goals, penalty decisions and direct red cards. Shin said the video review system will work as a double-edged sword for his team."I think defenders will play less aggressively when they have physical contact," he said. "However, it can be a big help to attackers. They can play aggressively and have a psychological advantage against defenders."The players said they will have to wait and see how video assistance will influence their game."I expect there will be more correct calls from the referee," said forward Lee Seung-woo, who is with FC Barcelona Juvenil A. "I don't know how it's going to affect us."FC Barcelona B midfielder Paik Seung-ho said he will try to take advantage of the video review system."I realized through yesterday's education that there are many things I didn't know about the game," he said. "In the past, referees didn't call a foul when defenders secretly pulled my shirt, but since they can now catch those fouls, I want to take advantage of it." (Yonhap)