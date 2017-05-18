Korean stars headed to Cannes

Director Park Chan-wook, a jury member of Cannes Film Festival’s competition category this year, attends the event’s opening Wednesday. (AFP-Yonhap)

Actress Kim Min-hee speaks to reporters at the Berlin International Film Festival in February. (YouTube)

Director Bong Joon-ho attends a press conference for the film “Okja” in Seoul, Monday. (Yonhap)

Actor Seol Kyung-gu (Hohoho Beach)

With a total of five Korean films invited to the Cannes Film Festival, which opened Wednesday, a handful of Korean directors and movie stars are set to walk the event’s red carpet in the coming days.Director Park Chan-wook, who is attending the event as a jury member, joined the opening festivities Wednesday.Director-actress duo Hong Sang-soo and Kim Min-hee, who stars in both of Hong’s films screening at Cannes this year, will attend the French Riviera festival together, following their appearance at the Berlin International Film Festival in February. They will meet reporters Sunday for “Claire’s Camera,” screening out of competition, and Monday for “The Day After,” which is competing for the Palme d’Or.Jung Jin-young, Kwon Hae-hyo and Cho Yoon-hee, who star in “The Day After,” will also be present.The Korean cast of “Okja” -- child actress Ahn Seo-hyun and Byun Hee-bong -- will join the rest of the team, including Tilda Swinton, Jake Gyllenhaal, Paul Dano, Steven Yeon, Lily Collins, Giancarlo Esposito and Devon Bostick, on the red carpet at Cannes’ Lumiere Theater on Friday, along with director Bong Joon-ho.Amid critics’ praise for the Korean auteur and controversy surrounding Netflix’s production and online streaming policies, the fantasy flick is likely to draw attention until the festival ends May 28.Actors Seol Kyung-gu, Kim Hee-won and actress Jeon Hye-jin of the stylish crime noir “The Merciless” are confirmed to attend the film’s screening Wednesday, along with director Byun Sung-hyun. It is yet uncertain whether Im Si-wan, who leads the film alongside Seol, will be able to attend due to his filming schedule. He is currently shooting the upcoming TV series “The King Loves,” set to air in July.Actress Kim Ok-bin, who went to Cannes in 2009 with Park Chan-wook’s “Thirst,” will be making her second Cannes appearance with “The Villainess,” invited to midnight screenings. She will be joined by director Jung Byung-gil, actor Sung Joon and actress Kim Seo-hyung on the red carpet Sunday evening.The film’s male lead Shin Ha-kyun will not be able to attend due to a leg injury.By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)