Probe of top brass sends judiciary into doldrums

The resignations of Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office head Lee Yeong-ryeol and Justice Ministry senior official Ahn Tae-geun, however, will not be considered until the audit is complete, a Cheong Wa Dae official said.
|This photo taken on May 17, 2017, shows the national flag and the prosecution's flag flapping in the wind at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office in the capital. (Yonhap)
A 22-member team, exceptionally large for an internal audit, has been formed to look into the case, which experts say would set the tone for the newly-minted Moon administration’s reform of the law enforcement.
“I am sorry for causing concerns to the public. I’m offering my resignation from the post and will sincerely cooperate with the inspection,” Lee, the disgraced prosecutor, said in a statement.
The dubious cash offerings took place at a dinner on March 21, just four days after his special investigation team wrapped up the probe of the former president’s scandal, sending several high-profile figures, including Park herself, to trial. They, however, stopped short of arresting Woo Byung-woo, Park’s prosecutor-turned-legal affairs secretary, although many strongly suspected him to have taken part in the alleged irregularities.
Lee and Ahn gave envelopes each containing from 700,000 won to 1,000,000 won ($617 to $882) to each other’s subordinates who were present at the dinner.
The prosecution was in a tense mood on Thursday, with many apparently feeling uneasy at how the elite law enforcement group has become a prime target of reform.
During his presidential campaign, Moon, a lawyer-turned-liberal politician, vowed to overhaul the powerful authority with exclusive rights to indictment, criticizing some prosecutors for serving those in power, not the general public.
Signaling a clear intention to reform the prosecution, he appointed Cho Kuk last week, an outspoken law professor, as his legal affairs secretary, a post previously taken by none other than Woo.
The prosecution had attempted to arrest Woo in early April in relation to former President Park’s scandal, but its request for a warrant was rejected by the court for insufficient evidence.
The rejection triggered controversy, with some questioning whether the prosecutors really had a will to thoroughly investigate Woo, who is dubbed by critics as the “emperor” for holding sway over the nation’s judiciary and intelligence bodies.
Ahn, the Justice Ministry official who tendered resignation, is suspected of exchanging telephone calls with Woo last year, while Woo was defending himself against a series of allegations, including one that he hindered the prosecution’s investigation into the 2014 sinking of the ferry Sewol.
