17 companies report 'WannaCry' damage in Korea

(Yonhap)

South Korea's state-run cybersecurity agency said Thursday that 17 companies have been struck by "WannaCry" so far, but the spread of the ransomware has slowed.The Korea Internet & Security Agency KISA said it is keeping a watchful eye on the spread of the ransomware, although the situation is presumed to have past its peak.Ransomware refers to malware that locks up files on a computer with encryption until the victims pay a certain amount of money to hackers.The latest instance of ransomware, called "WannaCry," first surfaced last week, damaging some 200,000 computers in 150 countries around the globe.KISA added that users should continue updating their Windows operating systems to the latest version to prevent potential attacks. (Yonhap)