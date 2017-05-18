Thousands of N. Korean propaganda leaflets found in eastern city

GANGNEUNG -- Thousands of North Korea's propaganda leaflets were found in the eastern city of Gangneung on Thursday, police said, in the latest propaganda campaign carried out by the reclusive regime against the South.





North Korea's propaganda leaflets found near a construction site in the city, some 230 kilometers east of Seoul, around 11 a.m. (Yonhap)

Police said about 5,000 leaflets were found near a construction site in the city, some 230 kilometers east of Seoul, around 11 a.m. They carried messages criticizing former President Park Geun-hye and celebrating the 105th birthday of Kim Il-sung, the late founder of the country and the grandfather of its leader Kim Jong-un, which was last month.Along with the leaflets, CDs and USBs with content glorifying the North Korean regime were also found, according to police.Police said the leaflets are currently under a detailed examination. (Yonhap)