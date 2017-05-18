SK C&C offers enhanced cloud service for corporate customers

SK Holdings C&C, an information technology solution provider of SK Group, announced Thursday it will start providing a comprehensive cloud service package for corporate customers seeking digital transformation.
Cloud Z, first launched last August, is a hybrid type of private cloud operated by individual companies and public cloud managed by third-party specialist cloud firms.
SK C&C has been offering the Cloud Z service for an estimated 300 global companies. Cloud Z is connected to a total of 40 IBM cloud centers around the world.
The company said it will now provide a full package of more sophisticated enterprise resource planning programs, known as ERP system, and groupware, electronic document management system and solution development platform.
Cloud Z customers will also be offered SK C&C’s big data analysis service and artificial intelligence platform Abril within the year. The company is under works to commercialize the Korean-speaking AI platform based on IBM’s Watson.
“The whole corporate management system would be possible with the backing of the Cloud Z service,” said Shin Hyeon-seok, head of the cloud business at SK Holdings C&C. “Companies seeking global expansion and digital transformation would want a solution like this, since we have as many as 40 global cloud centers.”
As more businesses are switching to cloud-based IT solutions for corporate data storage and management systems, Korea’s cloud market is growing by about 20 percent annually, according to the company.
