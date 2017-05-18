3,000 to debate fine dust problems in central Seoul

The capital blanketed in a gray haze caused by fine dust in the air. (Yonhap)

The Seoul Metropolitan Government will host a debate at Gwanghwamun Square on May 27 to bring people together to help solve the fine dust problem.A group of 3,000 citizens, divided into 100 different teams and each joined by environmental experts, will discuss measures to combat fine dust and reduce its impact on the well-being of people here.The city government said opinions and questions will also be collected online prior to the debate.Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon will talk with participants and professionals about practical ways to mitigate air pollution.According to the capital, presidential office Cheong Wa Dae has also offered to join, and President Moon Jae-in may show up for the debate.“Although it is not confirmed if the president will attend the session, Cheong Wa Dae’s message to join our move means a lot, raising expectations that the government will support municipal efforts to fight fine dust,” said a city official.For more information and registration, visit www.seoul.go.kr.By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)