Cheong Wa Dae voices concerns over restoration of Moon’s birthplace

President Moon Jae-in’s private residence in Geoje, South Gyeonsang Province. (Yonhap)

The presidential office on Thursday raised concerns over President Moon Jae-in’s hometown city’s plans to restore his birthplace, saying that the plans may send a conflicting message.Speaking to reporters Thursday, a Cheong Wa Dae official said that while it is the prerogative of the local government to restore the president’s birthplace, the news comes at an awkward time for the new administration.“It is worrying as such news could be taken as contradictory to the president’s actions that highlight a move away from authoritarianism,” the official said.The plans to restore Moon’s birthplace in Geoje, South Gyeongang Province, were reported Wednesday. According to the reports, the Geoje city government plans to restore the dilapidated property where Moon was born in order to attract tourists.Since Moon’s election, as many as 300 tourists have come to the site during the week, according to the city. On the weekend, the number rose to 2,000 to 3,000, the city said.Therefore, the city drew up plans to purchase the property and develop it into a tourist spot. It is currently negotiating with the property’s owner, Choo Kyung-soon, an 88-year-old Geoje resident who is said to have aided Moon’s birth and cut his umbilical cord.The house is occupied by Choo’s son.By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)